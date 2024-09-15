Draft Response To Minister Approved

5 September 2024

In a non-public extraordinary meeting of the ORC today, Council approved a response to the Minister for the Environment, Penny Simmonds.

ORC’s Chairperson Gretchen Robertson says, “We thank the Minister for her ongoing communication on the matter”.

“We understand and appreciate there is public interest in the Land and Water Plan process, however, due to the nature of the information being requested by the Minister it is not all able to be made public yet.”

ORC CEO Richard Saunders says this is based on legal advice which highlights risks to the current land and water plan process, should all information be released publicly at this time.

“We will endeavour to release as much information as possible in the coming days. This will be available on the Council website.”

Cr Robertson notes that in the letter received from the Minister on 8 August, an offer was made to present information in person.

“ORC welcomes this opportunity and is seeking to find a suitable date for this to happen.”

She says Minister Simmonds understands that ORC is still preparing the Section 32 report, which will contain a significant amount of information related to the Minister’s request.

“ORC will provide an initial response to the Minister’s letters and will provide further information later in September,” Cr Robertson says.

