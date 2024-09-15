Timaru Rolls Out The Welcome Mat For Welcoming Week 2024

From Left, Road Safety Coordinator Michelle Bunt, CBAY Aquatics Team Lead Ben Dalloway, Community Development Advisor Jess Hurst, Road Safety Coordinator Lucy Mehrtens, and Donna Linday Fire and Emergency Community Readiness and Recovery Advisor. (Photo/Supplied)



05/09/2024

Timaru District Council is excited to roll out the welcome mat to celebrate all newcomers - whether they be migrants, former refugees, or international students.

This is the Timaru District’s second Welcoming Week, a time which celebrates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace newcomers.

It shines a light on the individuals, groups and organisations, who work tirelessly to ensure everyone feels supported, connected and visible in our communities, no matter their background, so everyone can thrive, Community Development Advisor Jess Hurst said.

“Welcoming Week is an opportunity to celebrate the values that unite us as neighbours, parents, and colleagues, and to make our communities more welcoming to all those who call the Timaru District home.”

Events are the heart and soul of Welcoming Week. The week-long celebration provides opportunities for interactions among residents, old and new. Whether through a community potluck, pool party or storytelling at our local library, newcomers and long-time residents get to know one another and celebrate what unites people as a community.

Welcoming Week is being celebrated from Friday September 6 through to Sunday September 15.

“We have a range of events for the community to celebrate and we encourage everyone to get involved whether it be attending Multicultural Aoraki's quiz night, entering our colouring competition, or coming along to CBay's pool party,” Hurst said.

“There is something for everyone and we hope people all around the district will join us to roll out the welcome mat.”

