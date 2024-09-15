Can You Help? Missing Woman Last Seen In Tongariro

Photo/Supplied

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any sightings of Elizabeth Wielga, 67, who has been reported missing.

Ms Wielga has been visiting New Zealand from Australia and has not returned when she was due to, and her family is concerned for her welfare.

She is believed to have checked out of accommodation in Tongariro on 30 August and was due to fly out of Auckland later that day.

While our enquiries are in their early stages, at this point Police have not been able to establish Ms Weilga’s movements after she left her accommodation.

If you have seen Ms Wielga, or have information that might help us locate her, we urge you to get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 200905/7641.

