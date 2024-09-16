Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Launched, Grey Lynn

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a man at a Grey Lynn address last night.

Emergency services were called to the Tuarangi Road property about 6.49pm after reports of a firearm being discharged.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says upon arrival a man was located with critical injuries.

“First aid was administered, however despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene.

“Three others were also seriously injured and remain at hospital where they are being treated for gunshot injuries.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police are now working to understand exactly what has occurred, and to locate all parties involved.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police believe this incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage the risk to the wider public is minimal.

Scene guards will remain at the address today while a scene examination is completed and people in the area can expect to see an increased Police presence in coming days.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these details in due course.

“It is vital that anyone with information gets in contact with us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who witnessed any of the surrounding circumstances, is urged to contact Police.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 240905/8180, Operation Comma.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 