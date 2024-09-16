Homicide Investigation Launched, Grey Lynn

A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a man at a Grey Lynn address last night.

Emergency services were called to the Tuarangi Road property about 6.49pm after reports of a firearm being discharged.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says upon arrival a man was located with critical injuries.

“First aid was administered, however despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene.

“Three others were also seriously injured and remain at hospital where they are being treated for gunshot injuries.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police are now working to understand exactly what has occurred, and to locate all parties involved.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police believe this incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage the risk to the wider public is minimal.

Scene guards will remain at the address today while a scene examination is completed and people in the area can expect to see an increased Police presence in coming days.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these details in due course.

“It is vital that anyone with information gets in contact with us at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who witnessed any of the surrounding circumstances, is urged to contact Police.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 240905/8180, Operation Comma.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

