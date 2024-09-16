Serious Crash: SH2 Mangatawhiri - Counties Manukau

State Highway 2, Mangatawhiri is closed between Mangatawhiri Road and Avon Road following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:10am.

One person has ben seriously injured, and a second person has moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

