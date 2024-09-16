Serious Crash: SH2 Mangatawhiri - Counties Manukau
Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2, Mangatawhiri is closed between
Mangatawhiri Road and Avon Road following a crash.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported just after 10:10am.
One
person has ben seriously injured, and a second person has
moderate injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect
delays.
