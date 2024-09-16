Three Men Arrested, Charged In Relation To Sidney Ross Bridson Homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey:

Police have arrested three men in relation to the murder of Sidney Ross Bridson in Waitaanga late last year.

At approximately 7am on Wednesday 11 October, Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a house fire along Waitaanga Road.

The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services, and a body was later located at the scene.

Enquiries revealed the fire was suspicious and a homicide investigation was launched.

A 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday, and two other men, aged 26 and 52, were arrested today. They have been jointly charged with murder and arson.

They are due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court later today.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who came forward to share information with us.

Police also want to acknowledge Mr Bridson’s family for their support while we carried out our enquiries, at what has been an incredibly difficult time.

While the court process is ongoing, we are pleased to have been able to put people before the courts and be able explain to the Ross family what occurred. We hope this brings some element of closure to them.

We would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the investigations team, who have tirelessly and meticulously worked through this complex case.

This is still an active investigation, and Police are still interested in speaking to anyone who may have information to share.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote file 231011/2157.

