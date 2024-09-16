Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Missing Australian Woman Elizabeth Wielga May Now Be In The South Island

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Ms Wielga is believed to have checked out of her accommodation in Tongariro on 30 August and was due to fly out of Auckland later that day.

Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare and want to establish that she’s safe. Ms Wielga does not have a phone or computer, and it’s possible she doesn’t realise Police are trying to locate her.

Thanks to information received from the public today, Police believe Ms Wielga travelled to Wellington after checking out of her accommodation in Tongariro on 30 August. Information suggests she may be intending to travel to Picton.

Police would like to thank those people who have provided information to date.

We encourage anyone who has seen Ms Wielga, or who has information that might help us locate her, to get in touch.

Please contact Police via 105 and quote the file number 240905/7641.

