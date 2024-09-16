Name Release – Grey Lynn Homicide
Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to name the man who died in
Tuarangi Road, Grey Lynn, on Thursday evening.
He was
Maxwel-Dee Repia, 18, of Grey Lynn.
Police continue to
support his family at this incredibly difficult
time.
The homicide inquiry into his death is
ongoing.
