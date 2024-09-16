Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Woman Arrested Following Kaitaia Homicide

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman following the death of a man in Kaitaia on Saturday night.

The woman has been charged with murder and will appear in Kaitaia District Court today.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson, Northland CIB, say Police were called to Kaitaia Hospital about 11.40pm on Saturday, after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died a short time later.

“Police had been making a number of enquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and arrested a woman last night.”

Detective Inspector Johnson says it is understood the victim and the woman charged were known to each other.

“As such, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

A number of enquiries are still yet to be completed and the community can expect to see an increased Police in the area while these are carried out.

“While at the centre of this investigation is a tragic incident, we are pleased to have been able to bring a quick resolution to the victim’s grieving whānau.”

Police will look to provide further details around the identity of the victim when we are in a position to do so.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

