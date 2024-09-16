Fatal Crash, Otakiri, Whakatāne
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a single
vehicle crash on Grieve Road, Otakiri, Whakatāne
District.
Emergency services were called to the scene
around 9:20am.
One person was located deceased at the
scene.
The road remains closed and enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more