Market Stalls Boom, Daffodils Bloom For Annual Carterton Festival

More than 200 stalls are locked and loaded for Sunday 15 September, when they’ll line Carterton’s High Street for the Carterton Daffodil Festival.

In addition to record stall numbers, daffodil growth at Middle Run is set to make this one of the most prolific flowering years of the last decade.

Hon. Ron Mark, Mayor of Carterton, said he is looking forward to next Sunday and proud to be part of the team behind the event.

“Our Carterton Daffodil Festival is all about showcasing our town, our community and giving locals and visitors a really great day out.

“This is the longest running festival in the region. It’s tried and true, good family fun that brings people back year after year. Events like this certainly make me proud to live in Carterton and work for our community.

“On behalf of Carterton District Council, a very big thank you to all those people, groups and businesses involved in bringing this festival to life. Many community groups and volunteers contribute to the planning and organising of this event and it simply would not be possible to deliver without that support.”

Carterton Daffodil Festival begins at 9am with High Street Markets and the Wai Art Show. The Daffodil Express steam train is scheduled to arrive from Wellington at 10.38am, before completing a round trip from Carterton to Masterton.

Those heading to Middle Run are reminded private vehicles will not be granted access. Would-be-pickers must catch a free bus from Masson St. Pick your own daffodils will be $5 per bunch with all funds raised donated to Plunket and Wellington Free Ambulance.

Daffodil Poetry Competition winners have now been announced with each winning poem to be displayed at a key site on festival day.

A total of 94 entries were received from local young people with many schools encouraging their students to get creative. Winners are as follows:

Aged 5 – 10

First: Maximus Devenny, 9

Second: Jack Eastman, 5

Aged 11 – 14

First: Isaac McNeill, 13

Second: Brianna Smith, 11

Aged 15 – 18

First: Jelaina Roubos, 18

Second: Bede McCullough, 16

The 2024 Carterton Daffodil Festival is proudly presented by Carterton District Council with support from Wairarapa Times-Age, Stuff and TSC Traffic.

Key times:

Market stalls and Wai Art Show begin at 9am

First bus departs from Masson Street for Middle Run at 10am

Daffodil Express steam train arrives from Wellington at 10.38am

Daffodil Express steam train departs for Masterton at 11.03pm

Daffodil Express steam train returns to Carterton at 1.25pm

Daffodil Express steam train departs for Wellington at 2.40pm

