Fatal Vehicle Incident, Taupiri

A child has died following a collision involving a car and a child on a Te Putu Street driveway, Taupiri, Waikato.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 12pm Saturday 7 September, where the child was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced.

Sadly the child was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

