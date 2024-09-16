New Te Tai Tokerau Regional Accessibility Strategy

A new strategy developed by Northland’s four local authorities looks to improve accessibility across the region, which has the country’s second highest rate of disabilities and impairments (29 percent).

The Te Tai Tokerau Regional Accessibility Strategy was developed by the Whangarei, Far North and Kaipara District Councils along with the Northland Regional Council and comes after only 17% of participants in a 2020 survey thought their district was accessible.

The process was spear-headed by the region’s Chief Executive forum and was led by a cross-council working group. Working group member and Community Development Adviser for the Whangarei District Council, Claire Wilson, says based on that feedback it was decided that an accessibility plan was needed.

"We asked the access needs community to tell us what an accessible community would look like and what should be in the plan. We did this in various ways, including facilitated workshops, online meetings, quickfire surveys, self-directed groups, and feedback booklets".

The councils talked with Whangarei District Council’s Disability Advisory Group, the council’s Positive Ageing Advisory Group and the Far North District Council’s Disability Action Group.

They also brought together a community working group made up of people with access needs and council staff to work through all the information and feedback gathered.

Members of the group included whānau hauā and a Kaiārahi Tikanga Māori (Māori Cultural Advisor) (Māori have the highest rate of disability at 26%).

Ms Wilson says key strategy goals include that people with access needs are included and treated with respect, can easily participate with dignity in their communities with their whānau, hapū iwi, friends, and family, they feel safe, can communicate with ease and can go where they want to go.

"The outcomes we’re looking for are that the lived experience of disabled people is valued and guides accessibility planning and decision-making.""We want to see people with access needs enjoying public places, people with access needs are prioritised in emergency, crisis, and disruption plans, that communication and information are accessible and that there is safe and accessible transport."

The strategy has five key goals:

1/ People with access needs can easily participate in their communities with their whānau, hapū, iwi, friends, and family. Council aims include; - Everyone can safely access popular beaches - Provide a range of accessible parks, playgrounds, reserves, and other recreation facilities - Our events are accessible to all - Our buildings are accessible for everyone.

2/ People with access needs can go where they want to go. Council aims include; - Our public transport is timely, safe, and accessible - Safe, obvious and step free pedestrian routes.

3/ People with access needs can communicate with ease. Council aims include; - Our communication and information is accessible - We make it easier for people with access needs to communicate with council and access our services - We use a wide range of communication methods, ensuring our communication and information is accessible.

4/ People with access needs feel safe. Council aims include; - Civil Defence emergency facilities (including marae and community facilities) are accessible - Our emergency, crisis and disruption plans prioritise people with access needs - Our infrastructure design is people-centric and prioritises safety and accessibility - Social and physical connectivity is promoted via the development of platforms (both digital and other).

5/ People with access needs are included and treated with respect. Council aims include; - We value the lived experience of disabled people and use it to guide accessibility planning and decision-making - People with access needs can take part in all aspects of civic life - We are working towards providing accessible workspaces.

Ms Wilson says the councils will develop individual implementation plans to support the strategy and will be working together to align these where possible.

The strategy is available here: https://www.nrc.govt.nz/accessiblenorthland

