Fatal Crash: State Highway 5, Tapapa
Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 5, Tapapa.
The three-vehicle crash
was reported to Police at 3:25pm.
One person died at
the scene, a further three people were seriously
injured.
State Highway 5 remains closed while the
Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
