Rangitīkei District Council Shares Its Disappointment At The News Winstone Pulp International Will Be Closing Its Doors.

Rangitīkei District Council is incredibly disappointed by the news Winstone Pulp International will be closing its central North Island mills. The closures are the result of unsustainable energy prices and will result in the loss of over 200 permanent jobs, including many from the Rangitīkei District.

A strong advocate for a collective solution to prevent the closures, Mayor Andy Watson said he is disappointed and concerned by the lack of support from central Government.

“These closures are the result of a systemic energy problem felt by industry providers across our country. If Government do not prioritise supporting businesses that sustain our local economy, our communities will continue to suffer.

“The impact of the closures will be felt throughout our District, particularly in our Northern communities.

“Both the Karioi Pulpmill and Tangiwai Sawmill employed a significant number of workers from Taihape and a number of Rangitīkei companies also provided services for the mills.”

Rangitīkei District Council is committed to supporting individuals and their whānau to navigate the challenging period ahead.

“Moving forward, the wellbeing of our community is an absolute priority for myself and Council,” Mayor Andy said.

“I will continue to work alongside Mayor Kirton in Ruapehu to ensure all those impacted are receiving the support they need.

Rangitīkei District Council acknowledges the vital and valuable contribution that skilled industry workers deliver to our communities. Council will continue to advocate at every level for the change needed to attract and retain these workers within the district.

