Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Honours Veterans With New Poppy Street Signs

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:32 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Six New Plymouth district streets have new signs featuring a poppy as part of a nationwide initiative to remember people who served in World War I and World War II.

NPDC has worked with the NZ Poppy Places Trust and Puke Ariki’s Taranaki Research Centre to select the following streets to have the new signs, each of which has a connection to New Zealand’s war efforts overseas:

  • Birdwood Avenue, Moturoa
  • Dowding Place, Waitara
  • French Street, Moturoa
  • Kitchener Terrace, Moturoa
  • Memorial Place, Waitara
  • Te Rangi Hiroa Place, Urenui

New Plymouth RSA President Graham Chard said it’s great to acknowledge and remember Taranaki’s veterans.

“It’s really important that we remember the heritage of past military personnel who have contributed to the freedoms and lifestyle we have now.

“It’s cool that New Plymouth District Council has got on board of this waka and are recognising these names.”

NPDC’s Contract Manager (Urban) Alan Stenner said the new street signs cement an important part of New Zealand’s history.

“We are delighted that we have been able to introduce Poppy Places into our network and remind the community of the veterans who served our country.”

Puke Ariki’s Taranaki Research Centre has a huge collection of stories called Word on the Street, which explores the origins of Taranaki street names. Click here to find out more information.

Fast Facts

  • The Poppy Places project is about ensuring New Zealanders never forget and recognise the places and the Kiwi heroes' contributions and stories are linked through the placement of a poppy.
  • The NZ Poppy Places Trust has worked with councils throughout New Zealand to have signs installed, with NPDC one of 35 local authorities involved.
  • The stories behind these places are loaded to the poppyplaces.nz website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 