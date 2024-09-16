Kāpiti Mayor Echoes Public Transport Funding Concerns

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says she shares the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s (GW) concerns about the reduction in the Government’s public transport investment.

The Government’s National Land Transport Programme for the next three years includes what GW Chair Daran Ponter described as “unprecedented” cuts to public transport funding for the region, resulting in a $134m shortfall.

Mayor Holborow says the public transport network is a crucial lifeline for Kāpiti communities.

“The recent announcements around Government funding for public transport will have a significant impact on the community who rely on these networks to get around the district and travel into Wellington for work,” Mayor Holborow says.

“Public transport is a really important driver of economic growth, especially for a district like Kāpiti where connectivity is key.

“I’m also concerned about our isolated and vulnerable communities, many of whom don’t have access to a personal vehicle and rely on buses and trains to get to work, education, to access health services, do the things they like and fully participate in society.”

Elderly and disabled communities will particularly feel the impacts of a poorer quality service.

“We need a safe, reliable and comfortable public transport service and that requires appropriate ongoing investment.

“GW has indicated a number of important projects that would enhance the serivce here are at risk, ranging from new bus shelters and signage, to work to improve accessibility, to plans for new rolling stock.

“This is also not just about our current population, but the extra 30,000 people we’re expecting to move to the district by 2050 - if we fall behind now it’s only going to get harder in future.”

Mayor Holborow says vehicle transport is the Kāpiti Coast’s greatest source of carbon emissions.

“Anything that makes the option of public transport less attractive will have an impact on our emission reduction goals.”

