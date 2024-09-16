Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
An “Exciting Milestone” As Masonic Park Re-opens For The Community

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:33 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

After being closed for a facelift, Tauranga's Masonic Park in the city centre opened to the community on Monday. 

The transformed park is a crucial link between the future civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa and the Tauranga Moana waterfront. 

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says the opening of the park marks an exciting milestone in the revitalisation of the city centre. 

“Masonic Park is the first project to be completed as part of Te Manawataki o Te Papa and is the vital link between the civic precinct and the waterfront.” 

Te Manawataki o Te Papa will feature a state-of-the-art library, a community hub, a civic whare (public meeting space), a museum, and an exhibition gallery, making it a compelling attraction for locals and visitors alike. 

“This park is symbolic of Council's commitment to both the city centre and to creating spaces for people to enjoy. The success of this project comes down to a lot of hard work from everyone involved.” 

Tauranga City Council’s Manager of City Development and Partnerships, Gareth Wallis says it is great to see the community already using the space. 

“I’m loving seeing our community use the space. People are already using the digital kiosk, sitting on the wooden seats, and enjoying the beautiful spring weather.” 

“This initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalise Tauranga’s city centre, transforming it into a place where people from all walks of life can visit, live, work, learn and play. 

The revamped park complements the creation of a flourishing waterfront, which will see the Northern Reserve, which includes a green space, seawall, and half basketball court, a boardwalk and underpass at the southern end of the waterfront, and playground, all open before Christmas. 

For more information about these and all the other projects happening in the city centre, please visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre

