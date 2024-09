Fatal Crash - Moutere Highway, Redwood Valley

One person has died following a crash on Moutere Highway, Redwood Valley this morning.

The crash, involving a logging truck and a car, was reported to Police at 7.40am.

Sadly one person has died at the scene.

Traffic management is in place on Moutere Highway between Maisey Road and Old Coach Road.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

