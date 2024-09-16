Road Blocked, State Highway 2, Waiotahe - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 2 is blocked following a slip near Pohutukawa Drive reported around 10am.

No injuries have been reported.

Diversions are in place at the intersections on State Highway 2, Paerata Ridge Road, and Verralls Road.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route while contractors work to clear the road.

© Scoop Media

