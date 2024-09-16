Road Blocked, State Highway 2, Waiotahe - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 16 September 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 is blocked following a slip near
Pohutukawa Drive reported around 10am.
No injuries
have been reported.
Diversions are in place at the
intersections on State Highway 2, Paerata Ridge Road, and
Verralls Road.
Motorists are advised to take an
alternate route while contractors work to clear the
road.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more