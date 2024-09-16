Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Levin Town Centre Transformation Information Session For Local Businesses

Monday, 16 September 2024, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

With the Horowhenua district experiencing rapid growth, exciting changes are proposed for the Levin Town Centre. Local businesses are invited to attend an information session to learn more about the upcoming developments.

Horowhenua District Council is hosting a Business Information Session on Tuesday 24 September 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at the Council Chambers, 126 Oxford Street, Levin.

Levin Town Centre (Photo/Supplied)

Chief Executive Monique Davidson encourages local businesses to get involved. “As Levin transforms to meet the needs of our growing community, we want our businesses to be at the forefront of these changes,” says Davidson. “This session is an opportunity for our local businesses to learn of the exciting projects identified within the Levin Town Centre Transformation to keep them well informed for the future.”

The session will cover:

  • An update on the Levin Town Centre Transformation
  • Alcohol and food licensing regulations
  • Changes to earthquake-prone building legislation
  • An update on the Ō2NL expressway.

Businesses are encouraged to attend to learn more about how these changes and opportunities could impact them and how they can contribute to shaping the future of Levin.

To register or find out more, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/LevinTownCentre, email levintowncentre@horowhenua.govt.nz or call Council at 06 366 0999.

