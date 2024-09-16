Climate Resilient Communities Fund Open For Applications

Northland communities are set to get a boost to support community-led initiatives that build resilience to the immediate and ongoing effects of climate change.

Northland Regional Council is seeking applications for the new Climate Resilient Communities Fund, which will invest $9.2 million over 10 years into projects that build community capacity and drive transformational change for community and tangata whenua climate resilience.

Deputy Chair Tui Shortland says community feedback during consultation on the Long Term Plan 2024-2034 emphasised the importance of council taking a leading role in helping to build climate resilience.

"We’ve all experienced how floods, droughts and severe weather events can disrupt our lives, damage our homes and community infrastructure, impact our wellbeing, and make it harder to maintain a reliable food, water, and energy supply."

"Our communities need to be well prepared for the challenges a changing climate brings, and building resilient communities is a priority for Northland Regional Council. We can do this by focusing on local needs and community-led solutions that will help our communities thrive into the future."

Joint Climate Change Adaptation Committee member Councillor Amy Macdonald says the new Climate Resilient Communities Fund expands the scope of council funding to build climate resilience.

"Previously, council has funded mahi to support water resilience in our most vulnerable rural communities, and we’ve funded tangata whenua-led planning for climate resilience. With the Climate Resilient Communities Fund, we’ve broadened what communities can apply to do."

The Climate Resilient Communities Fund prioritises four impact areas where communities can take immediate and meaningful action: Food resilience (Te Kai), Water resilience (Te Wai), Energy resilience (Te Ngao) and Nature-based Resilience (Te Taiao).

The fund will prioritise communities vulnerable to climate impacts and will be for initiatives that deliver significant outcomes that benefit the wider community.

"We’re looking for applications that raise awareness, encourage participation in climate resilience action, build capacity, strengthen local connections, and drive transformational change that will lead to a low carbon, resilient and sustainable future," Cr Macdonald says.

This year Council has a total fund of $600,000 to invest in projects that meet the funding criteria, with a minimum grant of $5000 plus GST and a maximum cap of $40,000 plus GST.

Applications must be for a project implemented in Te Taitokerau and be from a legal community entity.

Applications open on Monday 16 September and close on Tuesday 29 October 2024.

