Tree Harvest And Track Renewals Starting Soon At Ōropi Grove Mountain Bike Park

Ōropi Grove Mountain Bike Park will undergo extensive tree harvesting and track upgrades over the next 15 months, to ensure the safety of park users and protect vital infrastructure.

Trees within the park have reached maturity and now pose a risk to both visitors and the underground water pipes running from the Ōropi water treatment plant.

Sections of the well used Ōropi Grove Mountain Bike Park will be closed from September 2024 to late 2025. (Photo/Supplied)

The harvesting process will begin with the closure of the Joyce Road side of the park from Monday, 23 September, followed by a full park closure starting 7 January 2025 and continuing through to late 2025.

This necessary work provides an opportunity to enhance the park for future users. While the trees are being removed, existing intermediate, advanced, and expert grade tracks will be renewed.

Mountainbike Tauranga recently surveyed their members about the future of Ōropi Grove, and junior board member Thomas Winter believes that the upcoming tree harvesting will pave the way for exciting changes. The club also has aspirations to build new beginner tracks in the future.

“Once the trees are felled, we have a unique opportunity to start fresh, creating a park that reflects the vision of our growing club and its younger members. This reset will help us push mountain biking forward.”

Tauriko Ward Councillor Marten Rozeboom echoed the sentiment of the club, noting the importance of maintaining outdoor areas we know are well used by the community.

“Mountain biking is popular in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty, so it’s exciting to see a well-used local facility being renewed and protected. The fact that council is collaborating closely with Mountainbike Tauranga ensures that this project is set up for long-term success.”

While works are underway at Ōropi Grove, riders can enjoy nearby mountain biking tracks including:

Summerhill Recreational Trails – 319 Reid Road, Pāpāmoa Hills

TECT Park – SH36, halfway between Tauranga and Rotorua

Waitekohekohe Recreational Park – 360 Thompsons Track, Katikati

Find out more: www.tauranga.govt.nz/oropi-grove

© Scoop Media

