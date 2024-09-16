Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Strong Winds Predicted Tomorrow – Take Care On Auckland Harbour Bridge

Monday, 16 September 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Drivers in Auckland are urged to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow (Tuesday 17 September) with strong southwest wind gusts predicted between 9am and 9pm.

These southwest gusts are expected to become more frequent, reaching 90 – 100 km/h through the afternoon and early evening.

It is likely that speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

The bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 formation during the morning peak.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

