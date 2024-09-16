Industrial Action Looms As NZDF Refuses Pay Rise For Civilian Workers

PSA members are taking industrial action following the refusal of the NZ Defence Force to lift pay for civilian workers during bargaining for a new collective agreement.

PSA members today voted overwhelmingly to work to rule and refuse overtime and callouts (unless lives are in danger) beginning 18 September. Workers at Kauri Point in Auckland will begin action on 2 October.

"The zero wage increase NZDF tabled in bargaining is insulting to all civilian workers, so our members are left with no choice but show the depth of their feelings by taking this action," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The attitude of NZDF is clear - they value the work of those in uniform above the thousands of civilian workers who support them day in day out so our military can do the important mahi of safeguarding our country.

"NZDF is already driving a voluntary redundancy programme among the 3000-civilian staff as part of the plan to cut $30m in spending.

"The refusal to offer any pay increase will further undermine morale, increase workloads on those remaining and prompt many others to consider leaving. We fear NZDF will now consider forced redundancies to save money.

"All that will impact on the ability of NZDF to deliver its mission to ‘secure the country against external threats’. There is nothing more frontline than that.

"This is all being driven by the Government’s reckless campaign to slim down of the public service so it can afford tax cuts.

"Our national security will suffer, and that is a clear frontline impact despite the Government’s repeated promises to the contrary," said Duane Leo.

Background - NZDF industrial action

PSA members will work to rule from 9am on 18 September, ending 5pm 31 October. The loading and unloading of ships at Kauri Point in Auckland is regarded as an essential service and members there must give 14 days’ notice of industrial action. Their work to rule begins 9am on 2 October and finishes 5pm 31 October.

