Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH 5, Tapapa
Monday, 16 September 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now provide the name of the woman who died in
a crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa on 11
September.
She was Lynette Helen Gibson, aged 63, from
Rotorua.
Our thoughts are with her family and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more