Fruitful Search Lands One In Court

Monday, 16 September 2024, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Whangārei Police got more than they bargained for after a man who entered a house and allegedly stole an orange was also found with a shotgun, a large amount of cash and a gang patch.

At about 5pm, Police were notified of a burglary at a property in Te Kamo where an unknown man had entered a house and taken an orange, before leaving again.

Whangārei Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton, says the occupants of the house, who were home at the time, contacted Police immediately.

“Police arrived quickly and located the male and his vehicle at the scene.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle has found a shotgun, a substantial amount of cash and a Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang patch.

“This was also a great example of how the community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour as it’s happening.

“We want our communities to feel safe and be safe and we hope this arrest reflects our efforts.”

A 35-year-old man appeared in the Whangārei District Court today facing charges including burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear at the end of the month.

