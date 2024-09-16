Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Reminder: SH1 closures this week between Silverdale and Warkworth

Monday, 16 September 2024, 7:15 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists of upcoming planned closures on State Highway 1 (SH1) between Silverdale and Warkworth this week to carry out road resurfacing and other maintenance activities.

Northbound: Silverdale to Warkworth (including Johnstones Hill Tunnels)

A full northbound overnight closure will be in place tomorrow (Tuesday 17 September) between 9pm and 5am Wednesday 18 September. A signposted detour is available via Hibiscus Coast and Old State Highway 1.

Southbound: Warkworth to Silverdale (including Johnstones Hill Tunnels)

A full southbound closure will be in place on Wednesday 18 September between 9pm and 5am Thursday 19 September. Motorists are urged to use the same recommended detour via Old State Highway 1 and Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Johnstones Hill Tunnels only

The tunnel is currently reduced to one lane in each direction until 5am Friday 20 September.

Please note: Over dimension vehicles will not be able to use the contraflow through Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Please contact tmc@asm.nzta.govt.nz in advance for instructions.

NZTA thanks motorists in advance for their patience.

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
