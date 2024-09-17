First Responders Face Off

Police and FENZ will take to the rugby field in an emergency services showdown this weekend in Palmerston North.

This weekend, Manawatū Police will take to the field to battle it out against Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) in an unforgettable rugby match.

The game will kick off at 11am on Sunday 22 September at the Central Trust Energy Arena in Palmerston North before the Manawatū Turbos vs Otago match in the afternoon. The Farah Palmer Cup Championship Final – Manawatū Cyclones vs Otago Sprit, will wrap up the day.

St John will support the match by providing players for both sides. A referee from Manawatū Ruby Union will oversee the match.

Senior Sergeant Chris Day says the idea for the game came about after the local rugby union contacted him, with FENZ also signalling that they were interested in having a game, so the timing was perfect.

“The Manawatū Rugby Union wanted to show an appreciation of all emergency services across the region,” says Chris.

“We thought this was a fantastic idea and we are grateful for the opportunity to have a bit of friendly competition with our emergency service partners.”

As well as showcasing their sporting skills, all the emergency services will have static displays, including a Police recruitment stand and a display showcasing some specialist squads.

“It will be a great day out for families and, if you’re keen to become a police officer, come down and talk with us about the exciting career opportunities available,” says Chris.

Photo/Supplied.

Manawatū Rugby Union Chief Executive Doug Tietjens says the union is excited to partner with the emergency services for a big day of rugby.

“We’re very pleased to stage an event that celebrates the hard work and dedication the emergency services put in for our community,” says Doug.

“It’s not very often you get to see a rugby game between Manawatū Police and FENZ, let alone on the main field at Central Energy Trust Arena, so we know both teams will put everything into it.

“It promises to be a great event to bring the community together. No doubt many of our younger fans will get a kick out of seeing the emergency services and their vehicles on display.”

Senior Firefighter Sam Stevens says this game has been a long time coming, with the initial conversations starting around COVID times.

“A few of the firefighters must have been getting itchy feet as I started getting inundated with questions about the game,” says Sam.

“The local firefighters have been keen to get involved, with players who have never stepped on a rugby field before and some that haven’t in 20-odd years.

“We see Police and St John at lot at jobs but it’s usually a hectic time so it will be great to catch up over some friendly competition and socialise afterwards.

“It should be a fantastic day out, with emergency response vehicles and stands for the family to enjoy before the Manawatū teams kick-off.”

Updates about the game will be posted on the Manawatū Rugby Union Facebook page(link is external).

Police v Fire rugby game info:

Date – Sunday 22 September

Time – Kick-off at 11am

Location – Central Energy Trust Arena, 61 Pascal Street, Palmerston North

Ticket info – Tickets are available from Ticketek.

