Council Awaits Commission’s Decision On South Ward’s Future Direction

The potential establishment of a South Ward Community Board is now in the hands of the Local Government Commission.

A hearing took place in Hurunui District Council’s chambers this morning in front of three commissioners who heard from Mayor Marie Black and a community member who appealed the Council’s June Proposal to establish a South Ward Community Board.

The Proposal was part of Council’s Representation Review, which is reviewed every six years.

The Initial Proposal was consulted on in May, submissions were deliberated on in June and a Final Proposal was approved. Eleven appeals to the Final Proposal were received by the Commission by 1 August.

In Chambers this morning, topics such as the strategic direction of the South Ward, election processes and the population growth of the South Ward were touched on, with aspects of the status quo South Ward Community Committee and the proposed South Ward Community Board being discussed.

Mayor Marie Black addressed the commissioners, acknowledging the time and care taken by submitters and Council’s working group who ran a robust process throughout the Representation Review process.

“Council has considered the weighting and cost of a South Ward Community Board, and concluded that for the Local Body Elections of 2025, its establishment would provide strategic direction and good governance for the community,” said Mayor Black.

Council expects to hear back from the Commission on its decision around the establishment of a South Ward Community Board, within approximately six weeks.

For more information about this process, please visit Council’s website –

https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/have-your-say/consultations?item=id:2qjmmid471cxby0x9ydj

