Police Serve Charge Following Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made a sweet arrest following an alleged aggravated robbery at a service station in Kerikeri earlier this month.

Detective Brooke Chambers, Kerikeri Police, says at about 9.55pm on 7 September Police were notified of a man who had entered the Caltex on Kerikeri Road.

“The man was allegedly armed with a firearm and demanded money before the fog cannon was activated.

“Items including confectionary and choclate were taken and the person has fled on foot.”

Detective Chambers says Police have been working hard to identify and locate the person responsible.

“This was an incredibly frightening experience for the shop assistant and it was fortunate no one was injured.

“Police have been working tirelessly to identify and locate the person responsible.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and we will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

A 21-year-old man will appear in Kaikohe District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

