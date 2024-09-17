Public Asked For Sightings Of Pygmy Blue Whale Freed From Kawau Wharf

The Department of Conservation (DOC) appreciates the help of the Kawau community in successfully freeing a juvenile pygmy blue whale that had wedged itself underneath a private wharf on Kawau Island on Monday, and is asking the public for sightings of the whale, approximately 14-15 metres in length.

The whale was freed at about 6 pm last night following the removal of several piles from the private Schoolhouse Bay wharf under which the whale was lodged. DOC staff are grateful for the support of the wharf owners, Bob Nelson and Ross Tebbs. DOC will be repairing the wharf.

From the moment the whale was discovered Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust provided immediate frontline support and resources to support the rescue of the whale. “Tohorā are a taonga species and in these emergency situations it is important we act both quickly, and in accordance with tikanga to ensure its safe release,” says the Trust’s Chair, Mook Hohneck.

Partnering with the Trust was crucial to ensure appropriate mātauranga (knowledge) and kawa (protocol) guided the recovery process.

During the final phase of the operation, DOC staff boarded a Ngāti Manuhiri vessel to help guide the whale, which swam under the barge and made a wide loop around the bay. The whale had some difficulty navigating the other structures in the area. Contractors from Stanaway Marine and STF used their vessels to position themselves between the whale and the shore.

The whale was monitored throughout the operation to dismantle the wharf. It showed a little distress as the barge was brought in but soon returned to normal breathing patterns and stayed calm throughout the process. The whale was last seen swimming into deeper water, and there have been no reports of sightings overnight.

DOC is now urging the public to report any whale sightings, both offshore and along local beaches. Monitoring of the area continues, with Ngāti Manuhiri and DOC staff checking coves around Kawau Island today, and Kawau Cruises keeping a lookout during their trips. Residents and visitors are encouraged to report sightings to 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Kat Lane, DOC Operations Manager, expressed gratitude for the immense effort from all involved.

“This was a huge collaborative effort, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of the many people on the ground. From Ngāti Manuhiri, Stanaway Marine and STF contractors, and local residents, everyone played their part in this complex operation,” says Kat.

