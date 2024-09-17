Waingake Warriors: Planting Pride And Preserving Water

The FarmCare Services team at Waingake. (Photo/Supplied)

The Waingake Transformation Programme planting season is in full swing, and Council is working with FarmCare Services Ltd to undertake large scale native planting throughout the Waingake area.

In partnership with Maraetaha Incorporation, Council’s Waingake Transformation Programme is an ambitious project to restore 1,200ha of clear-fell pine back to indigenous forest.

FarmCare Services Ltd, a local family-owned and operated company with generations of restoration planting expertise, have been working on the programme for the last four years and have covered approximately 400 hectares.

FarmCare Services owner Willy Haenga says the enrichment planting process is not an easy one, with the team needing to navigate up and down steep terrain carrying boxes of plants to the planting site.

“We have some of the team carrying boxes down the hill, they’re called donkeys, and they carry six boxes at a time.

“Each box weighs about 10kgs, and we do about 100 each day.”

The donkeys take the boxes down the hill to a team of planters who then carry the boxes on their back while planting them in the ground, putting a bamboo stake beside them to be identified later.

“It’s tough work but we love it.”

FarmCare Services ltd is a tight-knit crew that includes Willy’s dad and sister.

“My dad helps layout bamboo, and my sister helps with carrying down boxes – and then they both jump on planting.”

Api Haenga (left) and Willy Haenga. (Photo/Supplied)

Restoration planting at Waingake involves planting Mānuka in the first year, and then going back through the next year and undertaking enrichment planting with trees such as Totara, Kahikatea, Rewa Rewa and Mahoe. This helps to rapidly re-establish native cover and increase plant density and diversity while also addressing erosion.

The area surrounds the dams that supply the city’s water and Mr Haenga says their work helps not only to protect the land but also filter and supply clean water to Tairāwhiti for many years to come.

“It’s pretty cool knowing that what we’re doing is giving back to our community and our environment.

“I feel that it’s something my kids can be proud of me for.”

To find out more about the Waingake Transformation Programme, visit gdc.govt.nz

