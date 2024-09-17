Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Charge Man With Ariki Rigby’s Murder

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

Hawke’s Bay Police have today arrested and charged an Auckland man with the murder of Ariki Rigby.

Ariki, aged 18, was killed in September 2022 and Police have conducted an extensive and painstaking investigation to ensure the person responsible for her murder can be held to account.

A 32-year-old man – who was living in Hawke’s Bay at the time of Ariki’s death - was arrested in Favona today and charged with murder and arson, in relation to the car that Ariki’s remains were found in.

The man will be appearing in Manukau District Court tomorrow (18 September) and Police will be seeking a remand in custody without plea, for the charges to be transferred to Napier District Court.

Police have informed Ariki’s whānau that an arrest has been made. While they are very pleased that someone is being held to account for Ariki’s death, it doesn’t lessen the hurt and pain they have at the loss of Ariki, who would have turned 21 later this month.

I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to get this result, and also those members of our community who have assisted our enquiries.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to make any further comment.

