Thought-Provoking Exhibition Comes To Taupō Museum

Gary Baseman by Mark Hanauer

Artist Gary Baseman creates a mythical land of hybrid creatures, exploring themes of migration, memory, and mortality in Memento Moa, an exhibition being held at Taupō Museum from 28 September to 9 December.

Playing off the phrase “memento mori” which expresses the inevitability of death, the Californian artist reimagines Aotearoa as a land of rebirth and harmony, bringing back the giant moa from extinction to symbolise those loved and now lost.

As the use of moa suggests, the exhibition has a close connection to New Zealand. Baseman pays tribute to his beloved cousin who emigrated to New Zealand from the United States, but who he never visited at her new home during her lifetime.

Through iconic characters set in fantastical landscapes, Memento Moa considers family, history, and the idea of home with the artist’s longstanding desire to “celebrate the beauty of the bittersweetness of life”.

Baseman uses painting, performance, film and fashion; and his multifaceted career includes illustrations for The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and The Wall Street Journal, as well as creating artwork for the bestselling board game Cranium.

Memento Moa, being held in the museum’s Main Gallery, is more than just an exhibition, as Baseman brings with him a range of memorabilia and activities.

An opening evening for the exhibition will be held from 5pm on Friday 27 September, with Baseman in attendance. On Saturday 28 September, the museum is holding an open day with face painting, dress-ups, a moa hunt, a meet and greet with the artist, and drawing workshops.

There will also be activities during the October school holidays, including moa puppet-making.

Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

© Scoop Media

