Government Urged To Keep Hospital Promise

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) delegate Linda Smillie present the petition to Minister of Health Hon Dr Shane Reti in Wellington today. (Photo/Supplied)

Dunedin (Tuesday, 17 September 2024) – The Dunedin City Council (DCC) and the New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) are reactivating their campaign in opposition to any clinical cuts to the New Dunedin Hospital.

The move comes as Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) delegate Linda Smillie met Minister of Health Hon Dr Shane Reti in Wellington today.

While there, they presented Dr Reti with the earlier results of the petition – containing 23,000 signatures – collected in opposition to previously proposed cuts to the New Dunedin Hospital.

Mayor Radich says, “This petition shows the depth of feeling that continues to exist in relation to this regional hospital project right across the South, and presenting it today is a reminder to all politicians in Wellington that our community speaks with one voice on this issue.

“We expect the government to deliver a regional tertiary hospital that is fit for purpose for Dunedin, Otago, Southland and Waitaki. It needs to be a right-sized facility, and our message is simple: Build it once, build it right.”

Mr Radich says the decision to resume the campaign has been made in support of the NZ Nurses’ Organisation, as well as the clinical and operational staff at the hospital.

“We all know our health service and its doctors, nurses and other key staff are under extreme pressure, which is why we are here today.

“The Minister has said there will be no clinical cuts to this hospital project, and our campaign puts him on notice that we expect nothing less.

“My hope is that the government is listening and will not consider any cuts to clinical services. This hospital is simply too important to get wrong.”

