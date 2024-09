Road Closure, King Edward Street, Motueka - Tasman

Emergency services are at the scene of house fire in Motueka this afternoon and are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Police were alerted to the fire on King Edward Street about 4.40pm. There are no reports of injuries, and all occupants of the house have been accounted for.

The road is closed between High Street and Queen Victoria Street and may be closed for some time.

Police and FENZ are investigating the cause of the fire.

