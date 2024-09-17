No Time To Waste This Clean Up Week

Last year’s National Litter Audit revealed plastic waste is the number-one dumped item and still on the rise. Also polluting our land and water in high numbers are cigarettes, vape waste, and takeaway packaging.

With $1000 worth of prizes up for grabs, Taupō District Council is running its third Clean Up Week all-schools competition from 23 to 27 September. It’s free to enter and provides the chance to keep our district looking supreme as well as winning prizes from generous sponsors.

Last year, tamariki and rangatahi at schools all over the Taupō district from Tūrangi to Taupō put in a fantastic effort, with over 1500 students picking up more than 400kg of litter.

Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson said she is extremely proud of all the schools and early childcare students who hit the streets, reserves, and lakefront.

“We want to go bigger and better this year, and I’d love to see even more schools taking part. It’s such a great way to spend time with your mates and help out the community.”

Tūrangi students from Te Kura O Hirangi and Tongariro School picked up almost 150kg of rubbish between them in just one day in 2023.

Last year, Te Kura O Hirangi collected the most litter, Tauhara College covered the largest area winning a pizza party, and Whakamaru School won vouchers for the most participants.

Inspiring the next generation to be proud of the environment is just one reason for the event. Shannon wants students to take away expert knowledge and skills they can pass forward.

“Council employs environmental rangers who try to stay on top of litter and we’re so grateful to all the volunteers, especially Tidy Taupō, who are constantly out there picking up rubbish.

“Hopefully by getting students involved from a young age, we can raise a generation of kaitiaki who are shocked that littering was ever something people did.”

Sponsors have provided some great prizes, and interested schools within the Taupō District should register by emailing shanson@taupo.govt.nz.

This Clean Up Week let’s all try to make a positive impact in our local community.

Find out more at www.taupo.govt.nz/cleanupweek24.

