Workplace Death, Peake Road, Cambridge
Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a workplace incident
yesterday at a commercial address on Peake Road,
Cambridge.
Emergency services were called to the
address around 12:30pm.
WorkSafe has been
advised.
Police will be making enquiries on behalf of
the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more