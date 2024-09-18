Workplace Death, Peake Road, Cambridge

Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Plans To Strip Away The Rights Of Gig Economy Workers

The ways the ACT Party are aiming to redraw the lines between being an employee and being a contractor will set back the clock, and reduce the ability of workers to organise collectively. In all parts of the gig economy, ACT wants to individualise the employment relationship. ACT wants the gig economy to be governed not by general principles of employment law, but mainly via a signed contract between an individual and their boss. What's left unsaid is that the terms of any such “agreement” can readily be presented to jobseekers as a precondition of them getting the job.