New Era Blooms For Beloved Hamilton Gardens

Hamilton Gardens will begin a new era today, 18 September 2024, with the opening of its enhanced entry precinct and the start of paid entry to the Enclosed Gardens.

The precinct includes a new visitor hub, cafe upgrades, additional seating, and improved venue spaces.

Hamilton Gardens Director Lucy Ryan said the new entrance will deliver a more accessible and welcoming area, which features layers of historical meaning.

(Photo/Supplied)



“We wanted a design that honours the significance of the site to mana whenua and Ngaati Wairere. We worked closely with our mana whenua advisory group to develop a cultural design that would embed manaakitanga (extending hospitality, care, and respect) into every element of the new entrance.

“The Gardens is situated on and near numerous paa sites, and the use of tall timber elements encircling both the fern court and the Gallagher Visitor Centre building resemble the walls of a fortified paa along the awa. The large vertical posts, inspired by traditional Maaori gardening tools (maara kai), form a palisade around the courtyard, protecting the precious gardens within.

“Visitors will also see within the fern court, a whaariki (woven mat) is embedded into the concrete surface. This distinctive Tainui pattern, Te Hera o Tainui, is believed to have been used for the Tainui waka sail. In this context, it symbolises welcoming people and nations from ‘ngaa hau e whaa’ (the four winds) to this region; no matter where you’re visiting from, you are welcome here,” said Ryan.

Mayor Paula Southgate said visitors will absolutely love the stunning Gallagher Visitor Centre.

"It is a beautiful addition to our world glass gardens and visitor attraction. Generous donors and Hamiltonians have carried on (former Hamilton Gardens Director) Dr Peter Sergel’s legacy to create this amazing place, and now we must ensure the gardens remain top-class going forward.

“A small paid entry for non-Hamiltonian visitors will do just that, while reducing the burden for Hamilton residents and ratepayers. And it’s a small price to pay because this place is definitely worth it.”

Hamilton residents and ratepayers can sign up for a MyGardens Resident Pass, to explore the Enclosed Gardens for free, at hamiltongardens.co.nz/mygardenspass or at the Hamilton Gardens.

More than 30,000 Hamiltonians have already signed up and 200 out-of-towners have already purchased an annual pass.

Visitors who live outside of Hamilton can pay $20 for a single admission to the Enclosed Gardens, or $50 for an annual pass (special intro price of $39 until 31 December 2024). All under 16s will remain free. Revenue from paid entry is projected to generate $10 million over the next 10 years.

The development was supported by grants from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Hamilton Gardens Café, and Gallaghers for a naming right sponsorship for the Visitor Centre.

All outer areas of Hamilton Gardens will remain free to all, including the rose gardens, playground, rhododendron lawn, café, lake and car parking.

© Scoop Media

