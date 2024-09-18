Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Dangerous Drive Across Auckland Ends In Charges

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A motorbike rider faces driving and firearms charges after his dangerous ride across Auckland came to an end this morning.

Just after 1.30am, frontline staff travelling on the South-Western Motorway had seen the vehicle near Wesley travelling at excessive speed.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says the motorbike continued south.

“Police continued to maintain observations of the bike’s movements as it got off the motorway near Manurewa,” he says.

“The motorbike wasn’t pursued, but our concerns grew given the bike was being driven at extremely high speeds as it re-entered the motorway network.”

The Police Eagle helicopter had deployed and monitored the bike travelling north on the Southern Motorway, joining the North-Western Motorway.

“The bike was continuously driven at high speeds out towards Helensville,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

The bike soon ran out of fuel in Parakai.

“Our staff were quickly on scene and got the man into custody without further incident,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“Police also located and recovered a bag containing shotgun ammunition near the scene.”

The 31-year-old man, who is associated to the Head Hunters, will face the Waitākere District Court today.

He faces charges including dangerous driving, unlawful possession of ammunition and failing to stop.

Senior Sergeant Small says: “It’s incredibly fortunate that anyone going about their lawful business was not harmed by this man’s behaviour, and in fact that the man himself did not succumb to serious injuries either.”

