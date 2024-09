Man Dies After Being Swept Away Near Rapahoe, Grey District

A man has died after being swept away in Davy Creek near Rapahoe in Grey District this morning.

Police were alerted at 10am and deployed to the scene, along with a rescue helicopter.

The man was recovered from the water and brought to shore, where CPR was performed. Tragically the man was unable to be revived.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin and further information is not available at this stage.

