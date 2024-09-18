Council Keen To ‘fetch Feedback’

Dogs could have more chances to be off lead in parks across Kirikiriroa, if proposed changes to the city’s Animal Nuisance Bylaw, Dog Control Bylaw and Dog Control Policy are adopted.

(Photo/Supplied)

Consultation opens today for the review of the three Hamilton City Council documents, which outline rules and guidelines for the keeping of animals, bees and poultry in Hamilton. With the policy and two bylaws being closely related, their reviews have been bundled together to make it easier for the public to provide feedback.

Council's Safety and Resilience Unit Director Kelvin Powell said the adjustment to the Off Lead and Prohibited Areas Register aims to provide more off-lead opportunities for dogs across Hamilton’s parks.

“This proposed change is based on requests from the public for more dog exercise areas to support the city’s growing dog population. If adopted, new off-lead areas would be established in a number of parks and part-time off-lead access would also be introduced in some locations to help balance the needs of the various park users,” said Powell.

Other key changes being proposed as part of the review are:

setting minimum housing standards for dogs in the Dog Control Bylaw

simplifying the multiple dog permit requirements in the Dog Control Bylaw – rather than needing to renew their permit each year, owners of more than two dogs would apply for a long-term permit that only requires variations when changes occur (e.g. adding a new dog).

making it clearer in the Animal Nuisance Bylaw that residents must house their animals on private property only.

Powell encourages Hamiltonians to take the time to understand the proposed changes and have their say.

“The review of the bylaws and policy is a chance for us to check in with our community to make sure the rules and regulations are working well and consider any feedback to changes being proposed.

“Our Animal Education and Control team works really hard to keep both our residents and animals safe, and it’s important we have the right rules and regulations for the keeping of animals to underpin and guide what they do – that's why understanding the views of the community is so important,” said Powell.

Those wanting to provide feedback on the bylaws and policy can do so online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay, by visiting the Council building on Anglesea Street or any of the city’s libraries, or by requesting a hard copy of the consultation form.

Consultation closes on 18 October 2024.

