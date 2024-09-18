Hawke’s Bay Leaders Call On NZTA To Unlock Funding For Local Road Recovery

With the summer construction season around the corner, Hawke’s Bay leaders are calling on the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to urgently deliver on the funding commitments made to the region’s roading recovery as part of the Government’s 2024 Budget.

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little says with NZTA Chair Simon Bridges visiting the region on Friday to meet with representatives from all five councils and the Regional Recovery Agency, and a NZTA Board meeting scheduled for next week, the message from the region remains clear.

“We have been consistent and clear all along that bespoke (enhanced) funding support above the standard emergency rates is needed in order to rebuild our severely damaged local roads and bridges in a timely manner.

He says following the release of Budget 24, councils were heartened by the $91 million allocated to Hawke’s Bay for the 2024/25 year.”

“However, we still need certainty around enhanced funding levels and approval of our programmes so we can hit the ground running when the construction season kicks off in a week’s time.”

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehurst says with an estimated $1.1 billion worth of damage to the local roading network caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, rebuilding from this event remains a top priority for councils – and community affordability is also a key issue.

“When we met with Prime Minister Luxon and Transport Minister Simeon Brown in April, we were honest and reasonable about what our ratepayers in Hawke’s Bay can afford to fund.”

She says the Budget delivered a very positive response to this and reflected a Government that is prepared to listen to the needs of cyclone hit regions, and help them continue to recover.

“Whilst we have always remained realistic that 100% Government funding would not be possible, NZTA have received record funding levels through the National Land Transport Plan, including specific crown funding for local road recovery works.

“Ministers have provided sufficient funding in the Budget and we need this to be reflected in NZTA’s investment into our local roading recovery.”

Hawke’s Bay councils asked specifically for a combination of enhanced emergency funding rates and bespoke additional funding assistance that would see the rate funded local share maintained at an affordable level for communities.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor, Alex Walker says it's vital NZTA makes its decisions urgently.

“In Central Hawke’s Bay, we have four roading recovery sites that are being worked on, but they are a tiny part of the 82 sites that still need attention. We now need certainty on the bespoke NZTA contribution to be able to keep our contractor businesses and local employees operating.

“Without more certainty from NZTA the two long-term alternatives for Hawke’s Bay aren't pretty. Either recovery works taking up to 20 years to complete or crippling rate increases to make up the short-fall in funding from the Government.”

She says restoring gate-to-market transport connections to support the region’s primary sector is necessary for rebuilding the local economy.

“We can get our primary sector back on its feet sooner and reposition Hawke’s Bay as a critical player in helping this government with its goal of doubling the value of exports in the next ten years, with adequate funding.

"Urgent access to the $91 million for the 2024/25 year and a commitment to bespoke funding support for the years to come would mean we can complete the work to repair the region’s roads and bridges within seven years.”

Together, the region’s leaders remain hopeful Friday’s meeting with NZTA Chair Bridges, and the NZTA Board Meeting the following Monday, will provide the clarity the region desperately needs.

