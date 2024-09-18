Man Sentenced For Starvation And Neglect Of His Dog

A Te Awamutu man who pleaded guilty to ill treatment of an animal has been sentenced today to 100 hours of community work and disqualified from owning animals for three years.

“The chronic pain and miserable existence of this dog could have been addressed with proper nutrition and veterinary care,” laments SPCA CEO Todd Westwood.

“Animals deserve committed humans interested in their world and their wellbeing.”

A male black labrador retriever cross dog called Sole was discovered at a property after a member of the public expressed concern for the dog in June 2023.

Animal Management officers from Waipa District Council found Sole leaning against the rear of the house non-weight bearing on one leg. He was underweight and had deep sore-like wounds.

Sole, who was not registered to the address was seized and taken for veterinarian examination.

A severe flea infestation was noted with fleas found over his whole body. He was emaciated, and had muscle wastage, from poor nutrition, there was strong evidence of long-term self-trauma, and there were secondary infections with bacterial and yeast overgrowth on his skin.

Sole had multiple skin wounds. Some were associated with pressure injuries from him lying down, others typical of trauma, including blunt force trauma.

Chronic untreated sceptic arthritis had caused diminished function in Sole’s rear right leg, causing him chronic pain. He also had an untreated ulcer and joint infection in his left ankle.

The vet found that Sole was subjected to gross neglect. His chronic itchy dermatitis, septic arthritis, and emaciation could have been managed with proper vet care and nutritional intervention.

The examining vet notified SPCA that Sole needed to be euthanised on humane grounds within 24 hours, concluding his suffering and pain were significant and that he would have been in severe discomfort for a three-to-six-month period.

Mr Westwood says the hallmarks of Sole’s situation are familiar.

“People are under pressure; they’re hurting and trying to make ends meet. Sadly, animals get drawn into that and we see this outcome all too often,” he says.

“A neglected animal is deeply affected by their environment, pain, and distress. Sole is sadly another who was left to become so woefully unwell that experts determined death was his only reprieve from suffering.”

SPCA contacted the owner who confirmed he was responsible for Sole and consented to the euthanasia. He said due to working two jobs he fed Sole once a day and noticed he was losing weight but didn’t know what to do about it. He sought no treatment for his dog. He said he had tried to wash Sole’s sores but didn’t seek help or advice.

The offender was also ordered to pay reparations of $651.50 to SPCA, and a contribution of $250 towards legal fees.

