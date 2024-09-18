Cultural Climb Experience To Rise Above Rapids

The country’s largest multilevel climbing structure is set to take shape alongside Manukau’s Vector Wero Whitewater Park at Waka Pacific Trust, New Zealand’s biggest venue-based school programme facility.

Due for a grand opening mid next year, Waka Pacific Climb will be a uniquely designed structure representing significant cultural stories within the community, while also helping develop young people’s self-confidence and fitness.

Designed in consultation with local Tainui iwi, the 16 metre high climbing system is developed by world leading German manufacturer KristallTurm. Made of an impressive 78 climbing elements all supported by galvanised steel, Waka Pacific Climb will also incorporate symbols of Te Ao Māori (the Māori world/culture) such as the Tainui Waka and Maui who slowed the sun.

“Rangatahi (young people) especially will learn the stories of those before us and the challenges that our tupuna accepted and conquered while they too accept the Waka Pacific Climb challenge,” says Martin Cooper, Manukau Urban Māori Authority trustee and Waka Pacific iwi representative.

“It’s wonderful to see mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) incorporated in such a unique and inspiring way within the climbing frame that will reflect Te Ao Māori stories to educate and enhance tangata whenua mana, as well as form an important part of Waka Pacific’s schools programme,” added Cooper.

Participants of all ages and fitness levels can experience a climbing course that also includes a trust jump, pole walk staircase, and a “walk the plank” feature, all while being securely double-harnessed to guide wires.

The unveiling of this new project follows Waka Pacific Trust’s success last year in celebrating having sponsored more than 110,000 children through its facilities, Due Drop Events Centre and Vector Wero Whitewater Park, in just five years. A milestone achieved two years ahead of projections.

Trust CEO David Comery says his team are incredibly proud of the reach and experience their operation offers to Auckland’s under-privileged communities especially.

“Our constant goal is to continue enhancing the offerings for the South Auckland community to have ready access to fun, challenging and safe activities, and the addition of Climb early next year will certainly do that.

“We’re all about engaging with young people to inspire them to have experiences outside of their normal lives and exposing them to opportunities that have positive, profound impacts on them,” says Comery.

By trading its businesses commercially, Waka Pacific Trust is able to use its profits to support its social and schools programme, which is one of the best of its kind operating across Aotearoa.

