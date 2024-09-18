Youth Hub Christchurch To Proceed With Building Events Centre Thanks To Council Funding

The Youth Hub Trust is delighted the Christchurch City Council has today granted $2 million from the Capital Endowment Fund towards building the Hub’s Events Centre.

“We know there’s a real lack of youth-focussed facilities in Christchurch and we are thrilled the Council is investing in our city’s future,” Chair of the Youth Hub Trust Dame Sue Bagshaw says.

“We want the Hub to be a place where young people can come to have fun and while they’re there get the help and support they need. Having the Events Centre available is critical to achieving that.”

The Events Centre is 128m2 of flexible use events space, with capacity for up to 200 people. The space will cater for a wide variety of activities such as music, dance, indoor sports, drama, performances, talks and creative arts.

The Events Centre complements the $21 million Stage One facilities at 109 Salisbury Street, including a supported housing wing with 22 bedrooms, an outdoor activities courtyard and a wrap-around services building for youth providers. The services building will open in mid-November, while the supported housing will open in early 2025.

Construction of the Events Centre is due to begin next year, once detailed design work is complete.

“Having the Event Centre funding secured is wonderful but there’s still much work to do to secure the additional funding required to complete the Hub, including building another wing of supported housing and spaces for a café, art, education and training,” Dame Sue says.

The Hub is expected to deliver more than 8000 connection points with young people aged between 10 and 24 annually once open.

Further information about the Youth Hub, including ways to donate, are available on its website by clicking this link https://www.youthhubchch.org.nz

