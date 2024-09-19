Secretary For Regulation Appointed

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Rebecca Kitteridge has today announced the appointment of Ms Gráinne Moss to the position of Secretary for Regulation and Chief Executive of the Ministry for Regulation.

The Ministry for Regulation is the government’s steward for regulatory activity. The Secretary’s role and the agency’s objective is to improve the quality, performance, and maintenance of New Zealand’s 180-200 regulatory systems.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Ms Moss to this role,” Ms Kitteridge said.

“Ms Moss is an experienced public service leader who knows how to drive complex work programmes and deliver on government priorities.”

Ms Moss is currently the Acting Secretary for Regulation, a role she has held since 1 March this year. She was previously the Chief Executive and System Lead, Pay Equity at the Public Service Commission from April 2021 to February 2024.

Ms Kitteridge said Ms Moss is well-prepared to lead the Ministry, having led large groups and organisations in the public and private sectors.

“Ms Moss is a skilled people leader who has successfully led organisations through every stage – establishment, growth and transformation,” Ms Kitteridge said.

“She has a track record of working with chief executives across the system to identify opportunities and deliver collective results. She has experience working with Ministers, with other agencies, and has the credibility to influence and drive change.”

Ms Moss holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Liverpool and a Master of Business Administration with Honours from the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

She has been appointed for five years from 18 September 2024.

Biography

Since March 2024 Ms Moss has been the Acting Secretary for Regulation and Chief Executive of the Ministry for Regulation.

From 2021–2024 she was Chief Executive and System Lead, Pay Equity at the Public Service Commission.

For five years (2016–2021), Ms Moss was Secretary for Children and Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki.

Between 2013 and 2016 Ms Moss was the Managing Director, Bupa Care Services, New Zealand.

Prior to this (2007–2013) she was the company’s General Manager, Rehab and Care Services.

Ms Moss was previously the chief operating officer for Intelligent Technologies (Switzerland) from 2005 to 2006. Prior to this she joined Carter Holt Harvey Forests in the role of Regional Manager, Central North Island.

