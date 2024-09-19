Government Extends Funding For Growing Up In New Zealand

The funding, to February 2028, was officially announced on 19 September by the Minister for Social Development, the Honourable Louise Upston. It will ensure that the GUiNZ study can continue to capture the developmental, social and educational transitions occurring during the participants’ adolescence.

The next phase of the study is critical for understanding how early life experiences lay the foundation for positive outcomes in young people, and for guiding decisions about where and when programmes and supports can make the biggest impact in the long run.

The University of Auckland-based research team welcomed the funding, which will allow researchers to undertake two new waves of data collection. These will provide critical insights into the lives of adolescents in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This funding is not just about the future of our 15-year research programme; it’s an investment in the future of Aotearoa and will cement the vision for New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child,” said Associate Professor Sarah-Jane Paine, GUiNZ research director.

“We are thrilled with this announcement from the Minister, which comes at a critical juncture in the lifetime of the study.

“It will enable our team to continue strengthening our connection with the families who sit at the heart of the study, and to ensure their data is used to create evidence-backed policy to support children and young people to flourish.”

The government says the new funding underscores its commitment to social investment and supporting youth mental health and well-being.

Minister Upston acknowledged the importance of the research that’s occurred to this point.

“The value of GUiNZ is in its unique ability to measure well-being over time. This next stage of investment will provide information about the participants as they transition through puberty, adolescence, school, and into adulthood and work.

“Combined, there is a unique and timely opportunity for GUiNZ to provide vital evidence as to how the pandemic and other factors have impacted and continue to impact a diverse range of young people and their life paths. These insights can be used to inform the government’s recovery strategy, help reduce inequities and improve outcomes for future generations.”

The University of Auckland says the next two data collections will occur when the young people involved in the GUiNZ study are aged around 15 years and then at around 17.

Notes:

Growing Up in New Zealand is Aotearoa’s largest contemporary longitudinal study of child development. It has followed the lives of more than 6,000 children from before birth, including around 1,200 tamariki Māori, since their pregnant mothers volunteered for the study in 2009.



The children in the study reflect the ethnic and sociodemographic make-up of children born in New Zealand in the early 21st century.GUiNZ is the only longitudinal study that has youth participants, strong representation of Māori, Pacific and Asian peoples, and includes data collected before the Covid-19 pandemic.



The data in the study offers policymakers, researchers, community advocates and other stakeholders evidence and insights into child and youth health and well-being in New Zealand.



Children and families have generously given their time to the study.GUiNZ is a University of Auckland study funded by the New Zealand government and administered by the Ministry of Social Development.



