Auckland SeaLink Ferry Workers To Strike Over Growing Wage Gap

Around 50 FIRST Union members who work for Auckland-based ferry provider have voted to withdraw their labour with rolling strikes from Tuesday 24 September until Tuesday 1 October and have submitted multiple strike notices to the company, which operates the ferries that carry vehicles, passengers and freight to and from Auckland, Waiheke Island and Great Barrier Island.

Justin Wallace, FIRST Union organiser, said workers had not received improvements to wages and conditions that get them in line with what had been provided by Auckland Transport to other contracted ferry services, and it has made the membership feel undervalued.

"There’s a big wage disparity growing on the harbour, and SeaLink FIRST Union members are looking for parity." said Mr Wallace.

"SeaLink’s workers are struggling with the absurd cost of living in Auckland while going to work every day knowing that they are being underpaid compared to colleagues who do the same work as them on a different ferry providers."

Mr Wallace said there had been a large injection of funds from Auckland Transport to contribute towards renumeration increases for qualified crew employed on Auckland Transport-contracted services across all ferry operators, but the majority of SeaLink workers had not received parity.

"This injection of money has created a potential substantial wage gap within parts of their business," said Mr Wallace.

"SeaLink workers understand the cost of pay equality across the harbour will be significant, but a growing wage disparity within a single workforce doing the same kind of work is intolerable to them and to FIRST Union."

"Members have told me that they really don’t want to let any of their customers down with their strike action, but they feel this is the only way to get the company to really understand their position."

"They have created great relationships with customers who use their ferries and services and are seeking their understanding and support during this action - it will ensure a fairer and better ferry system in future."

"The workers’ position on this is to try very hard to reach a deal with the company prior to the strike taking place, and they hope that the company are looking for the same."

